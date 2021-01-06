On Monday, Mount Paran Christian School will host an exclusive ParentEd. session with special guest and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Wendy Mogel.
Weighing in on timely topics, including protecting and promoting self-reliance and resilience in children, clinical psychologist Dr. Mogel will address the challenge of parenting adolescents in a culture of anxiety and entitlement.
The session will be hosted as a virtual live-stream at 7 p.m. Dr. Mogel will be live on-screen to discuss her books, how to develop resilience in children, and answer questions in real time.
The event is free, but registration is required to receive the private link. For more information or to RSVP, visit info.mtparanschool.com/parent-ed.
