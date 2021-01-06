On Monday, Mount Paran Christian School will host an exclusive ParentEd. session with special guest and New York Times best-selling author Dr. Wendy Mogel.

Weighing in on timely topics, including protecting and promoting self-reliance and resilience in children, clinical psychologist Dr. Mogel will address the challenge of parenting adolescents in a culture of anxiety and entitlement.

The session will be hosted as a virtual live-stream at 7 p.m. Dr. Mogel will be live on-screen to discuss her books, how to develop resilience in children, and answer questions in real time.

The event is free, but registration is required to receive the private link. For more information or to RSVP, visit info.mtparanschool.com/parent-ed.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.