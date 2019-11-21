At the Georgia High School Association Cheerleading State Championships, which were held Nov. 15-16 in Columbus, the Mount Paran Christian School Eagle Competition Cheer squad brought home its eighth consecutive state championship.
The MPCS squad is the only team in the entire state, across any regional class, to have achieved eight consecutive cheer titles. The GHSA Class A-Private Competition Cheer State title has been bestowed upon the MPC Eagles’ squad since the 2012-2013 season.
The 18-member MPC competition team, coached by Paige Johnson and Catina Taliaferro, set as its theme for this year - “Destined For Gr8ness.”
Competition cheerleading is acknowledged as an Olympic sport and has been recognized by the GHSA/NCAA for over 25 years.
The MPC Lady Eagles were named GCCA Team of the Year in 2018. The level of difficulty of their routine consistently outscores larger schools and classes.
The cheer squad now holds the most consecutive GHSA State championships for any sport in Cobb County. They were previously tied with McEachern Wrestling, who held seven consecutive state championships from 1989-1995.
This eighth consecutive title also puts MPC Competition Cheer in a three-way tie with Richmond Academy Baseball (1951-1957) and Georgia Military College Swim (1946-1953) for fourth most consecutive titles in the state in any sport. The top three spots for most state championships in any sport belong to Jefferson Wrestling (2001-2019), Westminster Boys Cross Country (1996-2005) and Lakeside Gymnastics (1971-1979).
