The Cobb HomeSaver Program is still accepting applications at cobbhomesaver.org.
Cobb homeowners who have fallen behind in their mortgage payments due to a COVID-19 related involuntary financial hardship, medical hardship or death of a spouse/co-borrower will be eligible for up $4,800 of mortgage payment assistance, as well as optional homeownership counseling.
For more information, visit cobbhomesaver.org, call 855-493-4002 or email CobbHomeSaver@HomeFreeUSA.org.
