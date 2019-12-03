Cumberland-based Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting, and advisory firm, and the Cobb Community Foundation hosted an event on Nov. 13 at the company's office.
The event, A Conversation Around Impactful Giving, discussed the role advisors play in helping their clients find meaningful opportunities to make a difference in their communities.
During the event, CCF discussed how it can work with advisors’ clients directly to help them find their passion while directing their giving efficiently and effectively. CCF was established in 1993, as local fund of the Community Foundation of Greater Atlanta and, in 2005, it became a standalone 501(c)(3) organization. CCF manages charitable funds for local individuals, families, for-profit and non-profit organizations who are all connected by their passion for making a difference in Cobb County.
Shari Martin, CCF’s president and CEO, joined CCF in 2017 after five years on its board of directors, including one as board chair. Martin’s background of 30 years in the wealth management industry provided a firm foundation for her to lead this fast-growing non-profit organization.
Moore Colson, located in Cobb County since 1996, has been actively engaged with CCF for many years. The firm’s former managing partner Bob Kiser was the chairman of CCF’s board in 2011, and received the Founder’s Award in 2013 for exemplifying CCF’s work and mission. In 2019, Kiser was named the Visionary Philanthropist of the Year.
Today, Todd McMullen, partner at Moore Colson, serves as the treasurer on CCF’s board and is the incoming chairman of CCF’s Board of Directors.
For more information, visit MooreColson.com.
