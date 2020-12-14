Jones
Samuel W. Jones has been commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army after successfully completing the Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps program and graduating with a bachelor's degree from the University of Tennessee Knoxville, Knoxville, Tennessee.
The new officer will attend an officer basic course relating to his or her particular military occupational specialty or job. Afterward, he will complete advanced training by attending basic officer leadership courses for career progression purposes.
The ROTC curriculum prepares students with the tools, training and experiences to help cadets succeed as effective leaders in any competitive environment. Army officers serve as leaders, counselors, strategists and motivators, who lead other soldiers in all situations occurring in ever-changing environments.
Jones is the son of Jeffrey and Danielle Jones of Knoxville. He is the brother of Emily Gore of Marietta, and Morgan Jones of Knoxville. He is the grandson of Patricia Casale of Knoxville, and son-in-law of Neil Gore of Marietta.
He is a 2016 graduate of Hardin Valley Academy in Knoxville.
Wilson and Young
In ceremonies held Dec. 3-4 by the University of North Georgia, 26 graduating cadets were awarded commissions as second lieutenants. These in-person ceremonies were spaced out and the number of visitors was limited to adhere to social distancing practices due to COVID-19.
Jack Wilson of Marietta earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned in the National Guard, Infantry.
Robert Young of Marietta earned a bachelor's degree and commissioned in the National Guard, Signal Corps.
