The Cobb Board of Commissioners will host a special called meeting on Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. to provide an update on the status of CARES Act grant sub-recipients.
The meeting will be held in the BOC Room on the second floor of 100 Cherokee Street in Marietta. It will be streamed live via government access channel CobbTV, the county's Facebook page and the county's YouTube page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.