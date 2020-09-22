Law enforcement and county staff will be at two locations on Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to collect medications and properly dispose of them in compliance with federal law during a free Medication Take Back event.
The locations are Precinct One, 2380 Cobb Parkway NW in Kennesaw and C. Freeman Pool Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road NW in Smyrna.
Medicines and labels do not have to be removed from containers. Pills placed in sandwich/plastic bags will be accepted. All pills must be removed from blister packs before dropping off.
Accepted items include prescriptions, over-the-counter liquids and pill form medications, ointments, patches, creams, vials and pet medications.
Items not accepted include needles; sharps: blister packs; EpiPen; durable medical equipment - CPAP, nebulizers, etc.; illegal drugs; aerosol cans; bio-hazardous materials - anything containing body fluid or blood; mercury thermometers; personal care products - shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.; household hazardous waste - paint, pesticides, oil, gas, etc.
Nothing will be accepted at this address or by any Cobb County staff person before or after the scheduled drop-off date or time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.