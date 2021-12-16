McEachern High School student Trinity D. Carter was selected to be Sheriff for one day.

Carter had the opportunity to shadow several members of the Sheriff's office staff on Dec. 6. She was given an agenda for the day and was able to perform the listed duties.

(1) comment

Nel0303
Mike Nelson

Isn’t that the school where the girl was raped by another student. ?

Report Add Reply

