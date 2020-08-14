Mark Hocke, head strength and conditioning coach and associate coach at the University of Louisiana, is the Monday speaker at the Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club.
Hocke will be speaking about the effect of COVID-19 on collegiate athletics, particularly as to a potential football season.
The meeting, which is virtual, begins at noon. You must make a reservation to have access to the meeting.
For more information or make a reservation, please email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com and provide your name and email for the access code to the meeting.
