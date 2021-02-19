The City of Marietta's Parks and Recreation Department announced that registration is now available for Youth Pickleball, ages 4-17, at the Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
Youth Pickleball will be March 1-29. Two levels of pickleball will be offered: Pickleball Gherkins, 4-6 years old and Pickleball Juniors, 7-17 years old. Monthly and daily drop-in fees are available. Monthly price/4 one-hour sessions for Gherkins is $35 and for Juniors is $45. Daily drop-in fees for Gherkins is $10/session and for Juniors $12/session.
Youth will learn the sport of pickleball while having fun through movement activities. They will increase their hand/eye coordination while playing games and also gain confidence while doing a variety of drills.
Instructor Hill Marks will introduce a variety of drills, teach the rules of the game and benefits of Pickleball for kids. Participants should bring their own paddle if possible. Loaner paddles will be available for those who need them.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3k4E19K.
