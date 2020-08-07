The City of Marietta, in compliance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations, has prepared a draft version of the Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report for the Federal Fiscal Year 2019.
The CAPER is the annual review of Marietta’s performance in meeting the goals and objectives identified in the 2018-2022 Consolidated Plan and PY2019 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant program.
A public comment period will be provided from Monday to Aug. 28 and a public review meeting will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Community Development Division Office, 268 Lawrence Street in Marietta. All comments can be submitted via email to Kelsey Thompson-White kthompson@mariettaga.gov or through the mail no later than Aug. 28 at 5 p.m.
The 2019 CAPER will be made available Monday. A copy of the 2019 CAPER can be found at https://www.mariettaga.gov/1171/Plans-Reports. Copies are also available at the Community Development Division office or can be requested by calling 770-794-5437 or emailing Thompson-White.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.