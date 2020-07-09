The City of Marietta will hold a public meeting to consider traffic calming options on Lawrence Street and Washington Avenue between Cole Street and Fairground Street.
The meeting will be July 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Hugh Grogan Recreation Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
During the meeting, city staff will present options for traffic calming including one-way pairs, bike lanes, speed tables and driver feedback sign options. The feedback received from residents will be brought to City Council at a future date for a formal public hearing. At that hearing, the City Council may choose to vote on traffic calming options that would be installed in the area.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on the City of Marietta’s Facebook page.
