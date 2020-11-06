The City of Marietta's Public Works Department has released a plan for storm debris clean up.
The plan will only apply for material placed at the street by Nov. 11.
- City of Marietta Public Works will recover any debris that is less than or equal to six feet in length and up to eight inches in diameter. City ordinance usually limits to materials that are up to four inches in diameter, but this is being increased due to the severity of the storm. Public Works will overlook the volume portion of the ordinance, but the entire pile may take more than one week to recover.
- Residents will not be charged for this debris removal service. Any bulk pick-up items will need to follow the same procedure for scheduling a pick-up.
- Any material that has been left by a tree service will not be recovered. The City will not separate material that is smaller or larger than that which is listed. Logs will not be recovered at any time as part of the residential debris clean up.
- Material that exceeds eight inches in diameter or has been left by a tree service will not be removed by Public Works. Residents should contact a tree service company to remove these debris items.
- All debris to be removed must be at the curbside location adjacent to the originating property prior to 7 a.m. The debris should not obstruct the sidewalk, gutter or free movement of traffic.
For more information, contact the Public Works Sanitation Division at 770-794-5595.
