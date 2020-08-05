The Marietta Police Department is seeking re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc., the gold standard for law enforcement professionalism.
Part of the evaluation by a CALEA assessment team includes a public information session on Monday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. via the WebEx video communication platform. Residents that would like to attend and make comments can register in advance at https://mariettaga.webex.com/mariettaga/onstage/g.php?MTID=e2e6b0688752198351b4ec6f465396c15 and use webinar access code 132 781 5267.
Residents and MPD employees unable to make Monday's session can offer comments by calling 408-418-9388 and entering access code 132 622 3250 on Tuesday between 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. Comments are limited to 10 minutes and must address the MPD’s ability to comply with CALEA's standards. The standards are available at the Marietta Police Department, 240 Lemon Street in Marietta.
Written comments about MPD's ability to meet the standards should be sent to - Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Inc., 13575 Heathcote Blvd., Suite 320, Gainesville, Va. 20155; or emailed to calea@calea.org.
MPD was first accredited by CALEA in 1998 and was the first agency to be accredited in Cobb County.
For more information, call Officer Gwen Lewis at 770-794-5431.
