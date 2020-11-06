The Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities Department announced that registration is now open for the 3-point Shoot Out Competition at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.

The 3-point Shoot-out Competition will be broken down into multiple age groups, Youth 8-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-17 and Adults 18-29, 30-99-plus. The competition will take place on Nov. 21 for youth participants and Dec. 19 for adults. Registration is open for the youth contest until Nov. 13. Adults have until Dec. 11 to register.

For more information, call 770-794-5630 or visit https://secure.rec1.com/GA/city-of-marietta/catalog/index?filter=c2VhcmNoPTMtUG9pbnQrU2hvb3Qtb3V0JnJlbnRhbCU1QmZyb20lNUQ9JnJlbnRhbCU1QnRvJTVEPQ==.

