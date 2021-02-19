Registration is now opened for Marietta Parks, Recreation & Facilities upcoming Parents’ Night Out on March 13 from 4:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center, 545 Kenneth E. Marcus Way in Marietta.
This Parent’s Night Out features a St. Patrick’s Day inspired canvas paint party where children, ages 4-13, can release their creativity as the instructor guides them step by step through the creation of their painting. Dinner and all painting supplies are included in registration. It is recommended that children should wear old clothing and masks will be required. To insure all COVID guidelines are followed, pre-registration is required.
Registration will close March 10 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information or to register, visit https://bit.ly/3udWO77.
