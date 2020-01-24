The Marietta Police Athletic League is accepting registrations for all PAL youth programs which include daily afterschool, dance, basketball, martial arts and boxing.
All PAL programs are held at the Lawrence Street Recreation Center, 510 Lawrence Street in Marietta. Registration fees are $50 per child for the winter/spring session (January through May) and fall session (August through December).
- The Marietta PAL Afterschool program is held Monday through Friday from 2:30 to 6 p.m. This program is free to those families who qualify based on income. Otherwise, the cost is $50 per semester. Transportation from some Marietta City Schools to the program may be available. For more information regarding transportation, call 770-794-5425.
- PAL Dance Classes are offered in partnership with Chasse Dance Company. Dance instructor Bianca Dominguez provides instruction in jazz, ballet and hip hop. Registration for dance is open to boys and girls ages 6-17. Dance classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
- PAL Basketball Skill-building Classes led by coach Keith Lundy are open to boys and girls ages 5-17. Classes are held Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
- PAL Boxing, an official USA Boxing club, is open to Marietta girls and boys ages 12-17. PAL Boxing is led by certified USA Boxing referee and veteran coach Herbert Van Dorn. Boxing classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. Prior to sparring, each boxer must provide proof of completed medical evaluation and register with USA Boxing at an additional cost of $85 per year.
- PAL Martial Arts Classes led by Sensei Don Bourgeois are open to boys and girls ages 5-17. Classes are held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. There is an additional cost for the purchase of PAL Martial Arts uniforms and equipment.
Register for programs at www.MariettaPAL.org. Once registration has been completed, participants can start immediately.
