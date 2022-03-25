Ward 5 Marietta City Councilman M. Carlyle Kent will hold a town hall meeting on March 28 at 6 p.m. in the Fire Training Room at Marietta Fire Station 51, 112 Haynes Street in Marietta.

The meeting will touch on Public Safety, Public Works, city events and a representative from the Marietta Housing Authority will be in attendance.

