The Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Monday at 5:15 p.m.
An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and be followed by the council's regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings will take place at the City Council chamber, located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence Street in Marietta.
Meetings are broadcast live and archived for future viewing on the city's website, mariettaga.gov.
Regular City Council meetings air the last Saturday of the month at 3 p.m. on Comcast Channel 23.
For more information, call 770-794-5526.
