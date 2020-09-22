The Mableton Improvement Coalition will have a free virtual Voter Education Forum via Zoom on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.

The featured speaker will be Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb County Board of Elections. She will speak about a variety of topics including advance voting, the absentee ballot process, how the voting machines work and the various election deadlines this fall.

Pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Sept. 29 at noon. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UPayS7OaRHSYj-Btfh9eTQ.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.