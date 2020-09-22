The Mableton Improvement Coalition will have a free virtual Voter Education Forum via Zoom on Sept. 29 at 7 p.m.
The featured speaker will be Janine Eveler, director of the Cobb County Board of Elections. She will speak about a variety of topics including advance voting, the absentee ballot process, how the voting machines work and the various election deadlines this fall.
Pre-registration is required. The registration deadline is Sept. 29 at noon. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UPayS7OaRHSYj-Btfh9eTQ.
