Seventy percent of fatalities in car crashes occur due to unsafe driving behaviors including distractions, impairments or driving too fast for conditions, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
This includes all angles, rear-end, head-on and failure to stop collisions. This troubling number, combined with dramatically rising fatality rates caused by crashes on roads nationwide, have led to an important new partnership to help address these problems.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation and Georgia DOT launched a statewide, full-scale awareness campaign in honor of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April, with one goal; to end distracted and impaired driving to make roads in Georgia safer for both motorists and vulnerable roadway users, including pedestrians. The campaign included digital billboards across the state and other digital advertising efforts to promote safe driving awareness.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation is creating the first nationally-recognized symbol for distracted and impaired driving awareness — the 43 Key Seconds key. This physical key is a reminder to take 43 Key Seconds every time you get in the car to have a clear head, clear hands, clear eyes and click your seatbelt before starting the car. By taking 43 Key Seconds, drivers can Drive Alert Arrive Alive.
By partnering with Georgia DOT, the Lutzie 43 Foundation’s 43 Key Seconds safe driving initiative paired with Georgia DOT’s Drive Alert Arrive Alive campaign together provide all drivers with the education and tools necessary to prioritize safety and make educated decisions and priority behind the wheel.
The Lutzie 43 Foundation began in 2014 after Philip Lutzenkirchen, an Auburn University student-athlete who also attended Lassiter High School in Marietta, lost his life in a distracted and impaired accident in LaGrange. The driver had been drinking, and Philip was not wearing his seatbelt that night. When the vehicle rolled through a stop sign well over the speed limit, Philip was thrown 15 feet from the vehicle and died on impact.
