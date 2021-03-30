Tallatoona Community Action Partnership staff will begin accepting appointments for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program cooling assistance this week.
This program helps eligible, low-income residents with heating and cooling costs.
Appointments will open on April 1 at 8:30 a.m. for households in which all adults are age 65 or older and homebound households. Appointments will open for the general public on May 3 at 8:30 a.m.
Appointments can be scheduled online at tallatoonacap.org, by phone at 770-817-4666, option 2 or 770-773-7730, option 2. Due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, all Tallatoona offices are closed to the public. Appointments will be completed remotely by telephone. All required documents will be accepted via fax, mail or quick drop off at local county offices. Please do not send documents prior to an appointment.
