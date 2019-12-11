The Janice Overbeck Real Estate Team’s non-profit organization, JO Gives Inc., will be hosting a low-cost pet vaccination clinic on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.
The clinic will be held at the team's office, 2249 Roswell Road in Marietta.
All of the services and supplies for the clinic are donated by Dr. Michael Good of Town & Country Veterinary Clinic. This makes 100% of the fees collected a tax deductible donation to the Homeless Pets Foundation. To date, $105,000 has been raised for the Foundation through the monthly clinics.
Participants can save up to 50% off retail pricing for vaccines and supplies like flea, tick and heartworm preventatives. Participants can also receive a gift card for a free pet exam at Town & Country Veterinary Clinic.
All attending pets must be friendly around other pets, people and children.
