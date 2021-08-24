On Aug. 21, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division named Game Warden First Class Tyler Lewis of Cobb County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner up to Game Warden of the Year.
Lewis' work section includes Cobb, Bartow and Cherokee counties. He also answers calls on Allatoona Lake, Red Top Mountain State Park, Pine Log Wildlife Management Area, Allatoona WMA, McGraw Ford WMA, the Chattahoochee River and the Etowah River.
He was the 2020 Torch Award recipient for both Georgia and the Southeast U.S. This year, he checked 330 hunting licenses, 791 fishing licenses and documented 77 state park patrols and 53 wildlife management area patrols.
He also apprehended 17 people for hunting without permission, nabbed a poacher that had alluded game wardens for over a decade and apprehended two individuals wanted for the murder of a child. On state waterways, he logged 227 hours, resulting in checking 357 checked boats, seven BUIs and worked six boating incidents.
