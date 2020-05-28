On April 30, Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate shipments of personal protective equipment to more than 15,000 nursing homes across America.
Among them were local facilities:
- A.G. Rhodes Home Inc. - Cobb, 900 Wylie Road in Marietta.
- Anderson Mill Health and Rehabilitation Center, 2130 Anderson Mill Road in Austell.
- Autumn Breeze Health and Rehab, 1480 Sandtown Road SW in Marietta.
- Delmar Gardens of Smyrna, 404 King Springs Village Parkway in Smyrna.
These shipments provided a 14-day supply of PPE to staff working in the facilities.
The first FEMA shipments were sent with a seven-day supply starting May and a second wave will be sent in early June. In total, FEMA will distribute 608,000 pieces of eye protection, 6.9 million masks, 6.4 million gowns and 31.4 million pairs of gloves.
