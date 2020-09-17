The Cobb Board of Commissioners approved $6 million in emergency funding to provide rent and mortgage relief grants for county residents affected by COVID-19.
These programs are administered by Star-C and HomeFree-USA.
To help residents understand the programs and application process, there will be a live-streamed virtual open house on Sept. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants can watch at https://www.youtube.com/user/CobbCountyGovt, https://www.facebook.com/CobbCountyGovernment/ or https://www.cobbcounty.org/communications/cobbline-cobbtv/cobbtv.
Margaret Stagmeier of Star-C and Earnest Davis of HomeFree-USA will be on hand to share information about these relief programs. Participants can submit their questions before or during the live event to CARES@CobbCommunications.org.
For those who cannot watch this event online, they can view it at the North Cobb Regional Library - Community Room at 3535 Old 41 Highway in Kennesaw; the Sewell Mill Cultural Center – Black Box Theater at 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta; The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre at 117 N. Park Square in Marietta; or the South Cobb Recreation Center - Gym, 875 Riverside Parkway in Austell.
For those that miss the live event, there will be a replay afterwards on the YouTube and Facebook channels.
