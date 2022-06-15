Cobb Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid will be visiting each district in Cobb to share some highlights of what is going on in the county and to hear from citizens about how to move forward together.

The meetings will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at:

  • June 23 at West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs.
  • June 30 at Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
  • July 12 at South Cobb Community Center, 620 Lions Club Drive in Mableton.
  • July 20 at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta.
