The Georgia Department of Transportation staff is hosting a virtual public information open house to receive public comment on proposed improvements for the Interstate-285/Interstate-20 West interchange project.
Information and project materials can be found at dot.ga.gov/I285I20W. The site will be open until Oct. 8 at 11:59 p.m.
To view a project fact sheet, visit https://bit.ly/3kjdjch.
As part of the virtual experience, Georgia DOT’s online platform includes a virtual, interactive meeting room with displays, videos and materials that would be found at traditional in-person public meetings including a project handout, visualization video and concept layouts, and additional information on the topics of environmental, noise, air and property acquisition.
There will be two live chat sessions on Sept. 22 and 24 from 4 to 7 p.m. allowing participants to ask questions of various subject matter experts.
Public comments will be received through Oct. 8, by one of the following methods: leave a comment in the comment section of the virtual open house site; email comments to WestInterchange@dot.ga.gov; dial an interactive hotline at 470-370-5565 to receive general project information and to leave a recorded message or submit written comments to the Georgia Department of Transportation, Attn: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator, 600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor, Atlanta, GA 30308.
