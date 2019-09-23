Cobb Community Development Block Grant staff will host a grant application workshop for the fiscal year 2021 Community Services Block Grant application cycle.
Representatives from nonprofit organizations, participating cities in Cobb, county departments and other public agencies are invited to the workshop on Oct. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Ron Anderson Recreation Center, 3820 Macedonia Road in Powder Springs.
The CSBG program aims to help low-income individuals and families gain stability and achieve economic security. Workshop topics will include a funding overview, program eligibility, application requirements and helpful tips. Applications will be available for download at cobbcounty.org/cdbg on Oct. 1. The application deadline is Nov. 1 at 4 p.m.
