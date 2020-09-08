The UGA-Cobb Extension staff will host an informative lunch-and-learn webinar on laurel wilt at on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m.
There are at least three confirmed cases of laurel wilt in Cobb County.
Participants can learn more about this invasive woody disease that kills trees and how to prevent its spread. The webinar will also qualify for one ISA continuing education unit.
To register for this free program, visit https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwpfuyqqjIrGt0jULGd98h8l7CzQLapfBN3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.