Cobb County Purchasing Department and Department of Transportation staff will host a "How to Do Business with Cobb County Government" webinar at on March 17 at noon.
This month's free info session will highlight DOT's Road Maintenance Division and the type of business opportunities for bid including drainage repairs, maintenance, landscaping, sidewalk repairs, curb and gutter repairs, drainage preventative maintenance and graffiti removal.
For more information, visit cobbcounty.org/doing-business.
The WebEx link for attendees is cobbcounty.webex.com/cobbcounty/onstage/g.php?MTID=ef284cefbf6eeb5cf9cdc7ff02dc66145. The WebEx event number (access code) is 180 965 5166.
