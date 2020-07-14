The Georgia Department of Transportation staff has completed its draft Statewide Transit Plan.
The plan's development involved coordination with local communities, planning agencies and transit providers to document transit needs across the state and identify future recommendations. The plan supports GDOT’s multimodal planning efforts and identifies strategies to ensure all Georgians have access to public transit.
The full document and associated technical reports are now available for review and public feedback in the virtual open house. Residents can learn about the current status of transit in Georgia, as well as key outcomes of the plan including transit recommendations for rural, urban and intercity transit.
Residents also have the opportunity to view and comment on the draft Statewide Transit Plan, executive summary, project video and other materials. GDOT’s public comment period closes on July 30.
For more information, visit dot.ga.gov/IS/Transit/TransitPlan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.