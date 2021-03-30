Residents with disabilities are invited to a workshop to learn more about Cobb's paratransit services on April 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Paratransit is an Americans with Disabilities Act curb-to-curb, shared transportation service provided by Cobb County and CobbLinc. Passengers must qualify through an application process.

Participants can join Cobb Department of Transportation staff for a virtual presentation where they will learn what paratransit services are, who is eligible to use them and how to apply.

The presentation will be held online via Google Meet. Participants should contact renate.elliott@cobbcounty.org to receive a Google Meet invitation by email.

This presentation is part of the Cobb Library System's Independent Living Series, which include programs and presentations on life skills designed to support independence through awareness of available local resources for residents with disabilities.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.