Residents with disabilities are invited to a workshop to learn more about Cobb's paratransit services on April 6 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Paratransit is an Americans with Disabilities Act curb-to-curb, shared transportation service provided by Cobb County and CobbLinc. Passengers must qualify through an application process.
Participants can join Cobb Department of Transportation staff for a virtual presentation where they will learn what paratransit services are, who is eligible to use them and how to apply.
The presentation will be held online via Google Meet. Participants should contact renate.elliott@cobbcounty.org to receive a Google Meet invitation by email.
This presentation is part of the Cobb Library System's Independent Living Series, which include programs and presentations on life skills designed to support independence through awareness of available local resources for residents with disabilities.
