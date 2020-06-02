Advance voting for the June 9 election is being held at five locations 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.
The locations are the main Cobb Elections office, North Cobb Senior Center, Riverside EpiCenter, East Cobb Government Service Center and West Cobb Senior Center.
Cobb County voters can vote at any of available locations. Voters should note that locations, hours and voting equipment numbers have been reduced to limit possible exposure to the COVID-19 virus and to comply with social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC. Lines are expected. Voters can check wait times before heading out by visiting bit.ly/2ZeJxhJ.
Voters are also asked to check-in upon arrival. They will then be placed in a group and asked to wait in their cars until that group is called up.
Voters will wait in a social distance-friendly line before voting.
If voters have applied for an absentee ballot but decided to vote in person then bring that application. Otherwise, there is a long affidavit process.
On June 9, voters must go to their assigned polling locations, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For personalized precinct information, visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For more information, visit CobbElections.org.
