Cobb County Police Department staff is hosting a one-day safety academy on Saturday to cover some important topics the community frequently has questions about.
There will be two sessions - 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. at the Safety Village, 1220 Al Bishop Drive in Marietta.
Each session will have three classes that cover - active shooter preparedness, holiday safety, a Neighborhood Safety Open Forum Q&A and a community affairs overview. Attendees of each session will be split into three groups which will rotate through each of the classes. Every group will visit each class and each session will cover the same three classes.
Seating is limited. Sign up on EventBrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/citizens-safety-academy-tickets-82650005391.
For more information, email Brianna Anders at brianna.anders@cobbcounty.org.
