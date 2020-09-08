Applications for the SelectCobb Not-For-Profit Program close on Friday at 5 p.m.
Cobb County approved $2 million of federal relief funding to help Cobb’s not-for-profit organizations adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this grant funding opportunity, eligible not-for-profits could receive between $2,500 and $25,000 to use toward rehiring and retaining personnel and other expenses.
For eligibility and application requirements, visit selectcobb.com/nfpgrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.