Work crews for the Georgia DOT will have several lane closures this weekend in Cobb County.
Contractors will install daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
There will also be overnight lane closures on I-20 eastbound and westbound this weekend as work crews continue work on a safety project to restripe the interstate lanes between Sweetwater Creek in Douglas County to Windsor Street in Fulton County, a project limit that includes Cobb County. This restriping project will enhance driver safety by increasing visibility of the existing roadway striping.
Overnight “rolling” single lane closures are scheduled on I-20 eastbound and westbound between Sweetwater Creek and Windsor Street Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday. The location of the closures will “roll” as work crews move from one lane to another within the project area, placing reflective tape on the roadway pavement.
This safety project is scheduled for completion in January 2022.
A third set of lane closures will be on US 278/SR 8/Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County this weekend from the Douglas County line to the Fulton County line, approximately 8 miles, to continue milling, inlay and resurfacing activities. Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway.
Single alternating right and left lanes will be closed on SR 8 eastbound and westbound Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. Work crews will be applying thermo striping to the roadway.
The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2022.
A fourth set will be installed lane closures to continue resurfacing activities on SR 120/South Marietta Parkway in Cobb County from SR 3/Roswell Road NE to SR 3 Connector/Cobb Parkway SE. This project includes patching, milling, inlay, paving and striping activities on the roadway to improve its deteriorating condition, providing a much smoother ride and improving the integrity of the road materials and topping.
One lane will be closed on SR 120 between SR 3 and SR 3 Connector Friday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday. These lane closures will help ensure safety for drivers and workers.
This $2.4 million resurfacing project is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.
