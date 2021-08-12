Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install lane closures on U.S. 278/SR 8/Veterans Memorial Highway in Cobb County this weekend from the Douglas County line to the Fulton County line.
The work is approximately 8 miles and is a continuation of milling, inlay and resurfacing activities. Resurfacing improves the condition of the deteriorating roadway.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on SR 8 eastbound and westbound from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. Work crews will be patching the most damaged areas of the roadway in preparation for deep milling and resurfacing activities.
The project is scheduled for completion in winter 2022.
