Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation will install single lane closures in proximity of the I-75 at State Route 5 Connector/Barrett Parkway interchange this weekend in Cobb County.
These closures are needed to perform rehabilitation of the I-75 bridge over Barrett Parkway.
Weather permitting, one right lane will be closed on I-75 northbound at the Barrett Parkway overpass Friday from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Saturday. These closures will help keep work crews and drivers safe during as the rehabilitation activities.
This work is part of an on-going project to rehabilitate the I-75 northbound and southbound bridges over Barrett Parkway, including bridge joint replacement, deck overhang repairs, replacement of anchor bolts and painting of the superstructures.
Message boards will give drivers advance notice of the upcoming traffic pacing and lane closures. Motorists are advised to expect delays and use signed detours, exercise caution and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones.
Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions. Call 511, visit 511ga.org, or download the Georgia 511 app
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.