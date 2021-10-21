The Georgia Department of Transportation announced the following lane closures in Cobb County this weekend.
Contractors will install overnight lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from Windy Hill Road to Sandtown Road. One lane will be closed on Powder Springs Road northbound and southbound from Sandtown Road to Macland Road from Friday at 9 p.m. to Saturday at 5 a.m. Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway. This $2.4 million project is scheduled for completion in spring 2022.
There will also be daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Springs Road from New Mackland Road to SR 120/Charles Hardy Parkway in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles. Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway message boards and traffic flaggers will assist in guiding drivers through the closures. The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
A third set of lane closures will be overnight on SR 360/Macland Road in Cobb County this weekend as crews continue activities related to a resurfacing project on SR 360 from New Macland Road to Windy Hill Road. One alternating left or right lane will be closed on Macland Road eastbound and westbound in the project area on Friday and Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following mornings. Work crews will be patching and milling the roadway.
Work crews will install single lane closures on SR 92 in Cobb County this weekend for activities related to the SR 92 widening and reconstruction project between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway and Glade Road. When complete, this project will enhance driver and pedestrian safety and traffic mobility through the corridor. Single lane closures will be in place on SR 92 eastbound between Adams Circle and Glade Road on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers and police presence will slow traffic and guide drivers through this closure. This $63.6 million mobility ad safety project includes widening SR 92 into a four-lane divided roadway with a center raised median, 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side. Also included is the construction of a new bridge over SR 293/CSX railroad and a new bridge over Altoona Lake. This project is scheduled for completion in December 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.