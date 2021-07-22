Contractors for the Georgia Department of Transportation announced several lane closures happening in Cobb County this weekend.
The first is daytime lane closures on SR 360/Powder Springs Road on Saturday. These activities are related to the project to widen SR 360/Powder Spring Road from New Macland Road to SR 12 in Cobb and Paulding counties, approximately 6.2 miles.
Crews will close a single lane on Powder Springs Road between Lost Mountain Road and SR 120 on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. This closure will help ensure safety for drivers and workers as they bring construction equipment into the area. Roadway signs and message boards along the road will alert drivers of the closure in advance.
The project will widen SR 360 to two lanes in each direction, add a median and sidewalks in each direction. The estimated $88.2 million project is scheduled for completion in November 2023.
The second is single lane closures on SR 92 in Cobb County this weekend for activities related to the SR 92 widening and reconstruction project between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway and Glade Road. When complete, this project will enhance driver and pedestrian safety and traffic mobility through the corridor.
Single lane closures will be in place on SR 92 between US 41/SR 3/N Cobb Parkway to Glade Road on Friday from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday. Flaggers and police presence will slow traffic and guide drivers through this closure.
This $63.6 million mobility and safety project includes widening SR 92 into a four-lane divided roadway with a center raised median, 10-foot wide multi-use trail on the east side and a five-foot wide sidewalk on the west side. Also included is the construction of a new bridge over SR 293/CSX railroad and a new bridge over Allatoona Lake. This project is scheduled for completion in December 2022.
A third set of lane closures will be on I-75 northbound this weekend in Cobb and Fulton counties. These closures are related to a bridge preservation project in four locations on I-75 between Chastain Road and SR 5/Barrett Parkway.
Two right lanes will be closed on I-75 northbound between West Paces Ferry Road and Mount Paran Road on Friday from 10 p.m. until Sunday at 9 p.m.
These closures will help ensure safety for drivers and work crews as they replace bridge joints and apply polymer overlay in bridges throughout the project area. This $500K project is scheduled for completion late summer 2021.
The fourth set of closures will be SR 120/Roswell Road this weekend to begin reconstruction of the roadway’s intersections with Robinson Road and Indian Hills Parkway in Cobb County. When complete, this project will ease traffic congestion at these intersections with modified medians and extended turn lanes.
One left lane will be closed on SR 120/Roswell Road westbound from Red Fox Trail to Robinson Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
This project is scheduled for completion in late fall 2021.
For more information, visit www.dot.ga.gov.
