Kennesaw State University will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during the university's annual MLK Week series, which will be Jan. 16-21.
This year's theme is "Speak out about the things that matter."
The week will kick off with the Dr. King Legacy Luncheon and a keynote address honoring Dr. King on Jan. 16 from noon to 1:30 p.m. in the Kennesaw Campus Convocation Center.
KSU's NPHC organizations invite students to commit to a day of service in honor of Dr. King on Jan. 20, beginning at 8 a.m. Students can RSVP and select their service site for the day.
Six KSU community members from different backgrounds will reflect on Dr. King's Legacy in "Six Voices Celebrating Dr. King Reflection" on Jan. 21 from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Kennesaw Campus Convocation Center Rooms A&B.
For more information and to RSVP, visit https://ccc.kennesaw.edu/community-engagement/mlk.php.
