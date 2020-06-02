Beginning June 3, the playgrounds and exercise equipment at Swift-Cantrell Park and the playground at Adams Park in Kennesaw will reopen to the public.
The City of Kennesaw asks that anyone who has symptoms or has been exposed to anyone having symptoms to please stay home. The City also encourages park patrons to be mindful of social distancing guidelines.
For more information, visit visit www.kennesaw-ga.gov/covid-19.
