Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park announced that due to the time change the park's official hours have changed.
All major parking lots are open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Mountain Road will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Visitor Center and restroom hours will remain 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit http://www.nps.gov/kemo.
