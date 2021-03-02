Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park is looking to catch visitors in the act of “doing good” for the environment.
Park rangers are roving the trails looking for those who are practicing good trail etiquette and responsible recreation. These observable behaviors at
the park can include picking up trash, respecting wildlife, bagging and binning pet waste and practicing other Leave No Trace principles. When caught in a positive act for the environment and, specifically, for Kennesaw Mountain, visitors will be recognized with a specially designed button and then highlighted on social media on “Trail Tuesdays.”
This “responsible recreation” campaign is designed to encourage positive behaviors for the good of other visitors and for the good of the resources. It follows after the park’s dog waste campaign which began a couple of months ago in partnership with Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
To assist pet owners, dog waste bags and receptacles have been placed throughout the park to encourage bagging and binning pet waste. Park staff also will be positively recognizing dogs on leash with a voucher for a specially designed BARK Ranger bandanna, to be redeemed in the American’s National Parks Store within the Visitor Center.
For more information, call 770.427.4686 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
