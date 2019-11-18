The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center, located in Kennesaw City Hall, was recently awarded their accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
During the assessment, the Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center had to show proof of compliance with the 207 standards that constitute the CALEA Public Safety Communications Accreditation Program. These standards are broken down into the seven areas of organization, direction and supervision, human resources, recruitment, selection and promotion, training, operations, and critical incidents, special operations and homeland security.
The Kennesaw/Acworth 911 Center’s accreditation will be reviewed annually with full reaccreditation assessment every four years.
