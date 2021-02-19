On March 13, the City of Marietta and Keep Marietta Beautiful will hold a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon at Elizabeth Porter Park, 370 Montgomery Street NE in Marietta.
While the event is free, donations are greatly appreciated.
If residents have confidential or sensitive documents that need to be safely discarded, Keep Marietta Beautiful will allow participants to watch their documents as they are shredded on site. Paper items only will be accepted.
For more information, contact Maggi Moss at 770-794-5609 or mmoss@mariettaga.gov.
