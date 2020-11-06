The Keep Cobb Beautiful staff will host a paper shredding and Hefty EnergyBag recycling event on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cobb County Civic Center, 548. S. Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta.
Early arrival is recommended. Paper shredding is limited to 10 banker boxes or kitchen size bags.
Plastic shopping bags, straws, Styrofoam and other items will also be accepted, but items must be inside Hefty EnergyBag orange bags. These bags can be purchased at Kroger.
Items not accepted include electronics, televisions, textiles, paint, medications, househould hazardous waste, flip flops, mattresses or carpet.
For more information, call 770-528-1135 or visit keepcobbbeautiful.org.
