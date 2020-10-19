The Austell Community Taskforce, Mableton Improvement Coalition and Powder Springs Community Taskforce will have a Justice and Law Enforcement forum on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The forum will explore the training of the Cobb County Police Department officers and how that training prepares them to do their jobs. It will explore how Cobb Police investigates its own officers and how the District Attorney handles investigations when they are called on in certain situations.
Attendance is free, but registration is required. To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2VoezYRqRIy803QBpz5gAQ.
