The Georgia Center for Civic Engagement is hosting a virtual leadership series, the Emerging County Leaders Program.
The program will kick off Sept. 29 and be held one day a week for five weeks. It will help educate and equip students to become informed and active citizens.
Although the official deadline has passed, interested students can contact District 4 Cobb County Commissioner Lisa Cupid as soon as possible at lisa.cupid@cobbcounty.org.
